Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Rises By 29.2%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the July 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

ARGGY stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.