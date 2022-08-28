Short Interest in B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Grows By 25.6%

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDGGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the July 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,350,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

B2Digital Price Performance

B2Digital stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,708,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,806,065. B2Digital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About B2Digital

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It creates and develops league champions; and develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

