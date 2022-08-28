Short Interest in Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Increases By 136.4%

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the July 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Beyond Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of BYOC remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,022,961. Beyond Commerce has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About Beyond Commerce
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beyond Commerce (BYOC)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.