Short Interest in Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Increases By 136.4%

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the July 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beyond Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of BYOC remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,022,961. Beyond Commerce has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in February 2009.

