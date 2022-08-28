Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Drops By 46.2%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCTXW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.27. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,968. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 181,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. lifted its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares during the last quarter.

