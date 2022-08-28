Short Interest in CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Decreases By 45.4%

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the July 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,436,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CannaPharmaRX Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CPMD remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,679. CannaPharmaRX has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

