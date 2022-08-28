Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Drops By 51.1%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CABGY stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $25.71. 66,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $35.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.00.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

