Short Interest in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Increases By 83.1%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 891,600 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the July 31st total of 486,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 711,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPTN. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cepton in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cepton

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cepton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Cepton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cepton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Cepton Trading Up 1.8 %

About Cepton

Cepton stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 306,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,234. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cepton has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $80.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

