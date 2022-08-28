Short Interest in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Expands By 120.9%

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the July 31st total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

NYSE:CYD remained flat at $8.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,446. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

Featured Articles

