Short Interest in Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Grows By 69.3%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,525,100 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the July 31st total of 900,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,906.4 days.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Chorus Aviation stock remained flat at $2.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

