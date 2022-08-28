Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Drops By 21.9%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 289,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.0 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDF traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

