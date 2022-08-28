Short Interest in Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Drops By 43.0%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the July 31st total of 497,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

Shares of CTMLF remained flat at $14.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. Corporate Travel Management has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corporate Travel Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides strategic account management, small business travel, and event travel management services; and resource travel management products, which include shift management tools, emergency evacuation solutions, charter negotiation, and expense solutions.

