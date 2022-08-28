Short Interest in Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Declines By 41.2%

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Dialight Stock Performance

Shares of DIALF remained flat at $3.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Dialight has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

