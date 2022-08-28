Short Interest in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Increases By 174.5%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 174.5% from the July 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 989,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

