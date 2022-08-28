Short Interest in Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declines By 31.6%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the July 31st total of 299,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.9 days.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF remained flat at $5.58 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

Extendicare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

