Short Interest in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Increases By 107.1%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 149,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,037. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

