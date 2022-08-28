Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Expands By 183.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the July 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTXL opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $83.10.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.