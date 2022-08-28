Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Expands By 183.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the July 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXL opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 60,917 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 795.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,042,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.