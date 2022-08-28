Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Increases By 26.7%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 6,391,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,759. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%.

Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

