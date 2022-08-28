Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Increases By 26.7%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
QYLD stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 6,391,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,759. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $23.15.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%.
Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.