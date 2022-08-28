Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Increases By 87.5%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 136.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 102,806 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $545,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,000.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.16. 4,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,393. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $54.37.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

