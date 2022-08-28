Short Interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Increases By 158.8%

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,562,100 shares, an increase of 158.8% from the July 31st total of 989,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 753.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWLIF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

GWLIF traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 25,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

