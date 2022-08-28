Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Increases By 106.8%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the July 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. 88,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63. Iberdrola has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Iberdrola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.8805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Iberdrola

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.75 ($13.01) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.68.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

