Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Decreases By 30.0%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,462,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $946,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $699,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $527,000.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VCV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 218,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,329. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0415 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

