Short Interest in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Rises By 110.8%

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the July 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
IperionX Price Performance
Shares of IperionX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,304. IperionX has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.00.
IperionX Company Profile
