Short Interest in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Rises By 110.8%

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the July 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

IperionX Price Performance

Shares of IperionX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,304. IperionX has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Get IperionX alerts:

IperionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

IperionX Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for epithermal and replacement style precious and base metal mineralization, as well as titanium, rare earth elements, silica sand, and zircon minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Milford project that includes 101 claims located in Utah, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.