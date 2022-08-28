Short Interest in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Decreases By 62.9%

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the July 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,007,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.52. 905,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,915. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.52. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

