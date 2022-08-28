Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Rises By 104.9%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

Shares of Jardine Matheson stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,184. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jardine Matheson has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

