Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Grows By 150.8%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 150.8% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:KCDMY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,526. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.0868 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KCDMY shares. Barclays cut shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC cut shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

