Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Increases By 160.4%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 160.4% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of LDH Growth Corp I

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

LDH Growth Corp I Price Performance

Shares of LDHA remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,021. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

About LDH Growth Corp I

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.