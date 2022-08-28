Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Decreases By 23.9%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the July 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LFT remained flat at $2.61 during trading hours on Friday. 22,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 11.25. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $136.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $54,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.6% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 745,180 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.