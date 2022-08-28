Short Interest in Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Rises By 20.0%

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Price Performance

OTCMKTS CNONF remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. It offers a digital payment platform with a suite of payment solutions, which include merchant acquiring solutions; card issuing; money transfer; merchant acquiring; digital assets and deposit accounts; embedded finance; and foreign exchange.

