Short Interest in Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Rises By 20.0%

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Price Performance
OTCMKTS CNONF remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.28.
About Lynx Global Digital Finance
