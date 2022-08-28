Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Drops By 23.1%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the July 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDXF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

