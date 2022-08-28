Short Interest in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Drops By 21.3%

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Micro Focus International Stock Performance

NYSE:MFGP opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

Micro Focus International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micro Focus International

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 189.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 516,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 337,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 25.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 872.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 292,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 262,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 226.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,859 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 79.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 126,900 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

