Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Decreases By 60.1%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the July 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MEEC remained flat at $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.64. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

