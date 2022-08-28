Short Interest in Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW) Decreases By 29.6%

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Model Performance Acquisition Price Performance

MPACW stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. 18,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,825. Model Performance Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06.

