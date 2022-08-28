Short Interest in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Drops By 61.9%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. 13,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 18.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 165,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 23.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,968,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after buying an additional 376,482 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 39.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 54,366 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.