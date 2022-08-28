Short Interest in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT) Declines By 25.0%

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PHYT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 5,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,457. Pyrophyte Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHYT. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,982,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,899,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pyrophyte Acquisition

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

