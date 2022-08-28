Short Interest in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Decreases By 27.0%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 24,704 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNST stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. 175,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,970. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $676.87 million, a PE ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 1.02. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

