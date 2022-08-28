Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Declines By 24.5%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,264,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 3,000,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22,640.0 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock remained flat at $12.40 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RAIFF. Barclays cut their price objective on Raiffeisen Bank International from €16.50 ($16.84) to €15.50 ($15.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raiffeisen Bank International from €14.60 ($14.90) to €15.10 ($15.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Raiffeisen Bank International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raiffeisen Bank International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

