Short Interest in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Expands By 35.4%

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,200 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 376,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RAIN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Rain Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. 55,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,022. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $173.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -1.33. Rain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.