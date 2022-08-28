Short Interest in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Expands By 35.4%

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,200 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 376,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RAIN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Rain Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. 55,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,022. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $173.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -1.33. Rain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $18.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rain Therapeutics Company Profile
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rain Therapeutics (RAIN)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.