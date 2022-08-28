Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Drops By 29.5%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ramsay Health Care Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RMYHY stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.29. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. Ramsay Health Care has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

