Short Interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Grows By 56.1%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the July 31st total of 226,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,083. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGLS. StockNews.com raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

