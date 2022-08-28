Short Interest in Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Drops By 21.1%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,785,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the July 31st total of 2,262,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 343.4 days.
Relx Stock Performance
RLXXF stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. Relx has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.
Relx Company Profile
