Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Declines By 22.2%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,135.0 days.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance
REMYF stock remained flat at $192.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.68. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $156.00 and a fifty-two week high of $246.89.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.