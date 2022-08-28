Short Interest in Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Expands By 66.7%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.0 days.

Rubis Price Performance

Shares of Rubis stock remained flat at $23.50 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. Rubis has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $40.41.

About Rubis

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

