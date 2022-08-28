Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Decreases By 41.3%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandfire Resources America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Sandfire Resources America Price Performance

SRAFF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Sandfire Resources America has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

