Short Interest in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Grows By 62.6%

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the July 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Scopus BioPharma Price Performance

SCPS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.38. 88,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,798. Scopus BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scopus BioPharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scopus BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) by 438.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Scopus BioPharma worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

