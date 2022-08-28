Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Decreases By 47.5%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the July 31st total of 349,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 183.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFFYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Signify from €50.00 ($51.02) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Signify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Signify Stock Performance

Shares of SFFYF remained flat at $30.50 during trading hours on Friday. 80 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. Signify has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

Featured Articles

