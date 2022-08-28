Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Grows By 75.4%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the July 31st total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Silver One Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

SLVRF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,421. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

