Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Grows By 75.4%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the July 31st total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Silver One Resources Trading Down 3.7 %
SLVRF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,421. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.
About Silver One Resources
