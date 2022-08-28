Short Interest in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Rises By 21.9%

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SSIC stock remained flat at $9.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,130. Silver Spike Investment has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Silver Spike Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of Silver Spike Investment

About Silver Spike Investment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSIC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment in the 1st quarter worth $1,462,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment in the 1st quarter worth $2,365,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment in the first quarter valued at about $4,750,000.

(Get Rating)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.