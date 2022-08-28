Short Interest in Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) Decreases By 71.4%

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sincerity Applied Materials Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SINC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,790. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Sincerity Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Get Sincerity Applied Materials alerts:

About Sincerity Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic components comprising moldings, auto interior components, kitchen splash backs, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Sincerity Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sincerity Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.