Short Interest in Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) Decreases By 71.4%

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sincerity Applied Materials Stock Down 12.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SINC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,790. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Sincerity Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.00.
About Sincerity Applied Materials
