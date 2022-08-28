Short Interest in Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Decreases By 24.7%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the July 31st total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snow Lake Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snow Lake Resources Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 201,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,742. Snow Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres located in Manitoba.

