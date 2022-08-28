Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Rises By 34.6%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.0 %
Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.75. 1,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.20.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
