Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Rises By 34.6%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.0 %

Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.75. 1,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.20.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

